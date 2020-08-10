Left Menu
Crowds clash with police, steal from downtown Chicago stores

Along the Magnificent Mile, people were seen going in and out of stores carrying shopping bags full of merchandise as well as at a bank, the Chicago Tribune reported, and as the crowd grew vehicles dropped off more people in the area. One officer was seen slumped against a building and several arrests were made, the newspaper said..

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:13 IST
Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city's downtown. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area.

Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday afternoon in the city's Englewood neighbourhood. Along the Magnificent Mile, people were seen going in and out of stores carrying shopping bags full of merchandise as well as at a bank, the Chicago Tribune reported, and as the crowd grew vehicles dropped off more people in the area.

One officer was seen slumped against a building and several arrests were made, the newspaper said..

