Aid group ACTED says 4 women, 4 men killed in Niger

Aid group ACTED says 4 women, 4 men killed in NigerReuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:20 IST
French humanitarian aid group ACTED said on Monday that the eight of its staff killed by gunmen in Niger on Sunday included four women and four men.
"We want to protect the victims' anonymity for now, but we can say they were aged 25 to 50 and included four women and four men," ACTED development director Frederic Roussel told a news conference in Paris.
Gunmen on motorcycles killed six French aid workers, a Nigerien guide and a driver in a wildlife park in Niger on Sunday. No one has claimed responsibility for the assault.
ALSO READ
Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral
Refugee who volunteered at French cathedral confesses to setting blaze, lawyer says
Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral
Nigeria: NYCN criticizes lack of constituency projects in Nasarawa since 2011
Kargil Vijay Diwas: French Ambassador to India pays tributes to Indian Armed Forces