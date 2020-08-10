Gunfire erupts inside main prison in Somalia's Mogadishu - inmate
Gunfire erupted inside the main prison in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, an inmate said. "I can hear the gunfire from inside the central cell block. I am in a separate room and I do not know what is happening," Mohammed Nur, an inmate at the prison, told Reuters.
"I can hear the gunfire from inside the central cell block. I am in a separate room and I do not know what is happening," Mohammed Nur, an inmate at the prison, told Reuters. He said he could see a soldier, who seemed to be wounded, lying prostrate on the grounds of the prison.
A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, confirmed the incident without giving any details. Somalia has been trying to re-establish the rule of law in the past decade but still suffers from frequent attacks by al Shabaab militants. The group did not respond immediately to a request for comment by Reuters.