Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's Maas confronts Pompeo over pipeline threat

The US has long opposed the project, which has been increasingly a source of friction between Berlin and Washington as it nears completion. Maas said he talked by telephone with Pompeo on Sunday about the letter sent last week by Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. Ron Johnson, which targeted Faehrhafen Sassnitz GmbH, the operator of the Mukran Port located in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's constituency on the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:50 IST
Germany's Maas confronts Pompeo over pipeline threat
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday he has personally told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of his "dismay" over a warning by three Republican senators who threatened sanctions against a German port operator for its part in a pipeline project with Russia. The US has long opposed the project, which has been increasingly a source of friction between Berlin and Washington as it nears completion.

Maas said he talked by telephone with Pompeo on Sunday about the letter sent last week by Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. Ron Johnson, which targeted Faehrhafen Sassnitz GmbH, the operator of the Mukran Port located in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's constituency on the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen. He did not provide further details of the conversation.

The port is a key staging post for ships involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that's intended to bring natural gas from Russia to Germany. The US argues the project will endanger European security by making Germany overly dependent on Russian gas. It's also opposed by Ukraine and Poland, which will be bypassed by the pipeline under the Baltic sea, as well as some other European nations.

In addition to the security concerns, the US also wants to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to Germany — Europe's largest economy. In the letter, the three senators say the message "serves as formal legal notice" that the port operator, its board members, corporate officers, shareholders, and employees risk "crushing legal and economic sanctions" unless they stop providing goods, services and support for the Nord Stream 2 project. This includes providing storage areas for the pipeline's steel sections and provisions for the Russian-flagged vessels Fortuna and Akademik Cherskiy.

"The only responsible course of action is for Faehrhafen Sassnitz GmbH to exercise contractual options that it has available to cease these activities," the senators added in their letter. It describes the nearly complete pipeline as a "grave threat to European energy security and American national security." Already last December, Switzerland-based Allseas, which operates ships laying sections of the undersea pipeline, suspended its work after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation threatening sanctions against companies linked to the project.

Merkel last month told lawmakers that the U.S. sanctions against companies involved in Nord Stream 2 "don't correspond with our understanding of the law." Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, reiterated Monday that Germany was opposed to "extraterritorial sanctions." "The German government is in contact with the companies against which sanctions have been threatened," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Schumer says Democrats ready for coronavirus aid talks, if Republicans move

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats are ready to return to the negotiating table over coronavirus relief, if Republicans would agree to a larger bill than they have been willing to accept up to now.Demo...

Flyers, Golden Knights co-Stanley Cup favorites

The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights have been installed as co-favorites entering the Stanley Cup playoffs by several sportsbooks. DraftKings was offering both teams at 550 to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, while FanDuel was off...

Pompeo says he is not optimistic China will rethink its position on Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he is not optimistic that China will rethink its position on Hong Kong, particularly after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs new national security law.Pompeo told the Co...

COVID SCIENCE-A cheaper saliva test seeks FDA approval; stroke risks in younger patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New saliva test for COVID-19 avoids supply chain shortage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020