Already responded to China in different ways: Trump on Chinese sanctions

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US "has already responded" in many ways to the sanctions posed by Beijing on American officials and added that phase-1 deal with China means "very little". "We have already responded in many different ways. We are talking a lot about China -- we should not have been talking about China. We did a Phase-1 deal and it was a wonderful deal and all of a sudden, that means very little in the overall import of things," Trump told reporters here.

He asserted that China should not have allowed the global spread of COVID-19. "They (China) should have never allowed what has happened to the world including us. But this was released into Europe and into the US and throughout the world and it was not released into China. We view China differently than we did eight months ago," he added.

Trump further went on to say that China is treated "way more differently" than the US. "They (China) are treated as a developing nation which gives them tremendous advantage and incentives over and above than what the US and other countries get. We have already put in a request that China should no longer be declared a developing nation," Trump said.

Speaking about the Iran and US deal, the US President said: "Iran would make a deal with the US within a month if he wins the elections in November. However, with regard to a deal with China, he said that Washington "may not want" to have a deal with Beijing." "We are upset with China because of what they did. China was not good. Iran will make a deal with us in a month if we win the election and to be very honest, I do not know if we want to have a deal with China," he added. (ANI)