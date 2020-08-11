Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia reports 354 new virus cases, 19 deaths

Australia reported 354 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 21,714 and the death toll to 331. "That is an increase of about 100 since yesterday's report," Andrews said, referring to the 'unknown cases'. Victoria is currently under stage four lockdown.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:35 IST
Australia reports 354 new virus cases, 19 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia reported 354 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 21,714 and the death toll to 331. Presently, there are 8,669 active cases in the country. All the deaths reported in the last 24 hours were in Victoria state, including a woman in her 50s.

The other fatalities included a man in his 70s, six women and four men in their 80s and four women and three men in their 90s, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrew said in his daily COVID-19 update. The premier said 34,000 virus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 331 samples were detected virus positive.

Victoria has conducted over a million coronavirus tests. The point of transmission in 2,903 cases is unknown. "That is an increase of about 100 since yesterday's report," Andrews said, referring to the 'unknown cases'.

Victoria is currently under stage four lockdown. Andrews said road data, including trains, trams, buses, regional rail, regional buses and traffic data, indicated a "massive reduction" of movement on state roads and other infrastructure.

"In other words we've got a 90 per cent reduction in movement," he said. He said Victoria is only in its second week of stage 4 lockdown and that this approach would work if the people continued to show discipline.

"We will continue to see data that forms a trend and we'll continue to see numbers coming down. Exactly how long this takes and what the lowest number (dropping of transmission rate) is we can get to, only time will tell," he said. Meanwhile, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia have reported zero new cases in the last 24 hours.

In New South Wales, 22 new cases were reported, of which 16 were locally transmitted. One virus case was detected in Tasmania in this period..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Russia develops first vaccine against coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed first vaccine that works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against COVID-19 as he disclosed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinat...

Japanese ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed annual checks

A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil passed an annual inspection in March without any problems, Japans ClassNK inspection body said on Tuesday. The ship, MV ...

World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon

The World Food Programme WFP will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Lebanon after last weeks blast at Beiruts port destroyed its only silo with all the private stocks held there, a United Nations report said on Tuesday.The U.N. Office fo...

U.S. appeals court to rehear ex-Trump aide Flynn's bid to end criminal case

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether a federal judge is obligated to honor the Trump administrations request to drop the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.The hear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020