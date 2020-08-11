Left Menu
Development News Edition

German authorities conduct raids in money laundering probe

German authorities have been cracking down on Russian money laundering schemes, and last year seized properties worth more than 40 million euros ($47 million) they alleged were purchased through another network, known as the Russian Laundromat. That scheme, they said at the time, involved moving some USD 22 billion from Russia into Europe through banks in Moldova and Latvia using fictitious companies.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:02 IST
German authorities conduct raids in money laundering probe

German authorities raided an import-export company and the home of a businessman in the state of Brandenburg on Tuesday on suspicion he was involved in a scheme to launder millions of euros (dollars) for Russian criminals, prosecutors said. The suspect is accused of receiving some 7 million euros (USD 8.3 million) in illegally obtained money, laundering it in Germany and then transferring it to offshore accounts for “individuls from Russia,” the Frankfurt prosecutors office said.

The suspect, whose name wasn't released, is alleged to have been part of the so-called “Troika Laundromat” - a money laundering network linked to the former Russian investment bank Troika Dialog, which is said to have maintained a network of offshore companies with accounts in Baltic banks, prosecutors said in a press release. Federal German police have been investigating the network since the beginning of 2019, prosecutors said.

Authorities gave no further details on the investigation or the suspect, and prosecutors' spokeswoman Nadja Niesen said she could not comment beyond the release. German authorities have been cracking down on Russian money laundering schemes, and last year seized properties worth more than 40 million euros ($47 million) they alleged were purchased through another network, known as the Russian Laundromat.

That scheme, they said at the time, involved moving some USD 22 billion from Russia into Europe through banks in Moldova and Latvia using fictitious companies. Much of what is publicly known of the laundromat operations comes from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, whose journalists were also involved in the Panama Papers revelations, reporting how documents from a Panamanian law firm showed hundreds of rich and powerful people registered companies in tax havens.

The OCCRP, citing documents obtained by it and the Lithuanian news site 15min.lt, has reported that the main purpose of the Troika Laundromat was to channel billions of dollars out of Russia, allowing Russian oligarchs and politicians to secretly acquire shares in state-owned companies, buy property in Russia and abroad and more. The Troika was made up of at least 75 companies in a complex financial web, which functioned from 2006 to early 2013, the OCCRP reported last year.

The Kremlin has dismissed the OCCRP reports as being untrue or distorted, and “nothing particularly novel.".

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

'Not sure': Ross Taylor on him playing T20 WC 2021

New Zealands middle-order batsman Ross Taylor has said that he is not sure whether he will be able to play the T20 World Cup 2021 in India. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played this year in Australia, but it has been postponed to 2022 ...

Google turns Android phones into earthquake sensors; California to get alerts

Alphabet Incs Googles Android phones on Tuesday started detecting earthquakes around the world to provide data that could eventually give billions of users precious seconds of warning of a tremor nearby, with an alerting feature first rolli...

All 9 museums for tribal freedom fighters will be ready by 2022-end: Govt

The Tribal Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said all nine museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters will be completed by the end of 2022. Out of the nine museums sanctioned for tribal freedom fighters, two are nearing completion and the rest ...

Centre should bring ordinance to ensure MSP for crop purchases outside mandi: Hooda

The Centre should bring an ordinance making a provision that crop purchase of farmers made outside the mandi system will be at the minimum support price MSP or above, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Tuesday. Hood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020