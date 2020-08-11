Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niger expands emergency across region where aid workers were killed

Niger's government has extended a state of emergency to the entire region that surrounds the capital Niamey and suspended access to a giraffe reserve where six French aid workers and two Nigeriens were shot dead. Attackers on motorbikes ambushed the group on Sunday while they were driving through the reserve, a popular destination for expatriates southeast of Niamey in the Tillabery region.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:23 IST
Niger expands emergency across region where aid workers were killed

Niger's government has extended a state of emergency to the entire region that surrounds the capital Niamey and suspended access to a giraffe reserve where six French aid workers and two Nigeriens were shot dead.

Attackers on motorbikes ambushed the group on Sunday while they were driving through the reserve, a popular destination for expatriates southeast of Niamey in the Tillabery region. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Tuesday that France would bolster security measures to protect its nationals in West Africa's Sahel region, without providing any details.

France has 5,100 troops deployed in the arid region south of the Sahara desert, but violence by jihadists linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda continues to rise. A state of emergency had already been in place in parts of Tillabery to the north and west of Niamey, near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

An affiliate of Islamic State has repeatedly carried out attacks in that zone, including one that killed four U.S. soldiers in 2017. Niger's national security council announced late on Monday that it was extending the state of emergency to all of Tillabery, which extends more than 350 km (217 miles) south from the Malian border to the frontier with Benin.

The state of emergency empowers the government to impose security restrictions such as curfews and bans on the circulation of motorcyles, the jihadists' most common means of transport. Niamey, which lies roughly in the middle of Tillabery, is an autonomous region and is not affected by the state of emergency.

The national security council also suspended access to the Koure reserve, home to West Africa's last sizeable population of giraffes in the wild, while an investigation proceeds. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has also launched an investigation.

French charity ACTED, which employed the aid workers, said on Tuesday it had temporarily suspended its activities in Niger.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Three illegal hookah bars busted in Delhi, 103 apprehended

The Rohini district police busted three illegal hookah bars and apprehended 103 persons including managers and owners for violating COVID-19 lockdown and other norms.The police team got a tip-off about the joints operating in violation of C...

'Secret behind high speed of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine creation was the country's expertise in vaccine research'

After the first coronavirus vaccine in the world was registered in Russia, Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, in his opinion piece for Sputnik, that the secret behind the high speed of Russias COVID-19 vaccine cre...

'Not sure': Ross Taylor on him playing T20 WC 2021

New Zealands middle-order batsman Ross Taylor has said that he is not sure whether he will be able to play the T20 World Cup 2021 in India. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played this year in Australia, but it has been postponed to 2022 ...

Google turns Android phones into earthquake sensors; California to get alerts

Alphabet Incs Googles Android phones on Tuesday started detecting earthquakes around the world to provide data that could eventually give billions of users precious seconds of warning of a tremor nearby, with an alerting feature first rolli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020