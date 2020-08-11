Terrorists in Afghanistan's Nangarhar kill 6 policemen, leave 6 other injured

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Terrorists in the Afghan province of Nangarhar have led an attack on law enforcement officers, leaving six dead and six more with injuries, locals told Sputnik on Tuesday. The terrorists launched the attack on a local police checkpoint in the Gera Khel area of Pachir Wa Agam district in the province on Monday evening, local residents said.

The injured officers were shifted to Nangarhar Public Health Hospital. Neither the government nor the terror groups have confirmed the incident to date. Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29 that called for a reduction in violence in the country.

Intra-Afghan talks between the group and the government in Kabul have been proposed, although the process has stalled amid disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners. On Monday, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree on the release of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners.

According to local media reports, negotiations between the government and the Taliban may begin on August 16. (ANI/Sputnik)