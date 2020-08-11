Left Menu
Development News Edition

US passenger train company drops Virgin as partner

The partnership between Richard Branson's Virgin Group and the private Florida passenger train service Brightline has ended with a whimper, less than two years after it was celebrated with Branson's typical pizzazz.

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:53 IST
US passenger train company drops Virgin as partner
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The partnership between Richard Branson's Virgin Group and the private Florida passenger train service Brightline has ended with a whimper, less than two years after it was celebrated with Branson's typical pizzazz. Brightline announced in a monthly report that it has ended its affiliation with the Virgin Group and will halt its rebranding to Virgin Trains USA.

"Virgin no longer has any affiliation with us, our parents or its affiliate," Brightline said in the report released Friday that does not go into details about what led to the split. The report says Virgin may have objections to the plan. Brightline declined comment Monday. Virgin did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Virgin has had several recent setbacks. Its Virgin Atlantic airline filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. last week after announcing a restructuring plan in the United Kingdom last month. It resumed flights last month after a three-month closure because of the coronavirus pandemic. It ended its Virgin Trains UK service in December after a 22-year run. Because of the pandemic, Brightline suspended operations in March on its higher-speed service between Miami and West Palm Beach, but has continued laying track for its planned expansion to Orlando and its theme parks set for 2022. It is also working on a line that will connect Southern California and Las Vegas. It has no date set for resuming operations.

The companies had announced the partnership nearly two years ago and celebrated it with a rollout party in April 2019. Branson received a rock star's welcome at Brightline's new Miami station, which was soon rebranded with the Virgin name. He then rode with reporters and VIPs to West Palm Beach, the 70-mile trip taking just over an hour, where passengers swarmed him for selfies. For Brightline, the first private passenger train service in the U.S. to launch in a century, the partnership was seen as a way to grab an internationally recognizable name plus a small, undisclosed investment. But that money never came, Forbes reported in June.

For Virgin, the partnership would give it a toehold in the US passenger train market as it sought to expand its American holdings with a cruise line and hotels. Branson said Virgin would "sprinkle some of its magic dust" on Brightline and help it deliver an experience with some panache. Brightline has been plagued with safety issues. An Associated Press investigation last December showed its trains killed more pedestrians and car drivers per mile than any railroad in the country — its 45 deaths when operations were suspended translates to one death every 31,000 miles. Most of the deaths have been suicides, while the rest were drivers and pedestrians trying to beat the train.

None of the fatalities have been deemed the fault of its engineers or trains. It has announced several initiatives aimed at reducing the fatalities, including adding more barriers along the tracks.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

No large gatherings during I-DAY celebrations in Haryana

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided not to allow large gatherings and advised against the participation of children below 10 years in the Independence day functions across the state, according to an official. The decision has come in ...

US HHS secretary Azar blames China for virus spread

US Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar has redoubled accusations that China failed to adequately warn of the coronavirus after it was first detected in Wuhan. Azar says Chinas ruling Communist Party had the chance to warn the world...

AI pilot unions demand removal of DGCA chief Arun Kumar over Kozhikode plane crash comments

Two leading pilot unions of Air India on Tuesday said DGCA chief Arun Kumar must be immediately replaced with a suitable candidate with substantial knowledge of the aviation sector and operational experience as his comments on news channels...

DAC approves procurement of 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft for IAF, clears proposals of over Rs 8,722 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council DAC on Tuesday approved proposals of about Rs 8,772.38 crore for capital acquisition of various equipment and platforms, including 106 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL for IAF. A Defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020