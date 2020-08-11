Pak's top generals briefed on national and regional security situations: army

Pakistan's top generals on Tuesday discussed the security situation at the Line of Control and the Afghan border, the army said. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a meeting of the Corps Commanders in Rawalpindi, wherein the generals were briefed on national and regional security situations, it said in a statement.

The army said that the geostrategic and national security issues discussed during the meeting. The "forum reviewed the situation at LoC, the Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment," it said.

The military leadership also appreciated the progress of Afghan reconciliation process and hoped for early commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue, it said. Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and Locust threat.

He directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during the upcoming month of Muharram.