Pak's top generals briefed on national and regional security situations: army

Pakistan's top generals on Tuesday discussed the security situation at the Line of Control and the Afghan border, the army said. The “forum reviewed the situation at LoC, the Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment,” it said. The military leadership also appreciated the progress of Afghan reconciliation process and hoped for early commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue, it said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:02 IST
Pak's top generals briefed on national and regional security situations: army
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pakistan's top generals on Tuesday discussed the security situation at the Line of Control and the Afghan border, the army said. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a meeting of the Corps Commanders in Rawalpindi, wherein the generals were briefed on national and regional security situations, it said in a statement.

The army said that the geostrategic and national security issues discussed during the meeting. The "forum reviewed the situation at LoC, the Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment," it said.

The military leadership also appreciated the progress of Afghan reconciliation process and hoped for early commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue, it said. Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and Locust threat.

He directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during the upcoming month of Muharram.

