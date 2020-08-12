Most of Singapore foreign labor cleared of COVID

Singapore's government says most foreign workers can now resume work as their dormitories have been cleared of COVID-19 after months of lockdown and virus testing. People living in the crowded dormitories were the bulk of Singapore's 55,353 cases. Only 27 deaths have been recorded in the city-state.

The Ministry of Manpower said in a statement late Tuesday that all the dormitories have been cleared, except for 17 standalone blocks, which serve as quarantine facilities. It said all foreign workers living in the dormitories have either recovered or tested as virus-free, except for 22,500 workers in isolation.

The majority of them are now able to return to work including 81 per cent of the 387,000 workers in the construction, marine shipyard and process industries..