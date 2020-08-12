Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-ASOS upgrades sales and profit outlook on strong demand, fewer returns

British online fashion retailer ASOS forecast full-year sales and profit significantly ahead of market expectations, saying it was benefiting from stronger than anticipated underlying demand and fewer products being returned by shoppers. Shares in ASOS were up 8.5% at 0734 GMT on Wednesday, extending gains in 2020 to 36% after it said revenue growth for its 2019-20 year was now expected to be between 17% and 19%.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:51 IST
UPDATE 2-ASOS upgrades sales and profit outlook on strong demand, fewer returns

British online fashion retailer ASOS forecast full-year sales and profit significantly ahead of market expectations, saying it was benefiting from stronger than anticipated underlying demand and fewer products being returned by shoppers.

Shares in ASOS were up 8.5% at 0734 GMT on Wednesday, extending gains in 2020 to 36% after it said revenue growth for its 2019-20 year was now expected to be between 17% and 19%. It forecast pretax profit in the region of 130 million pounds to 150 million pounds ($170-$196 million), up from 33.1 million in 2018-19.

Several British clothing retailers, including Next and Superdry, have recently reported better than expected trading as Britain emerged from coronavirus lockdown. ASOS, whose fast fashions are popular with shoppers in their twenties, said it had expected to see return levels normalise once lockdown measures eased and customers were able to ship returns and felt more comfortable doing so.

However, it said returns were not increasing at the rate it had anticipated due to strong demand during the lockdown for activewear and a shift to more intentional purchasing across all ranges. German online fashion retailer Zalando said on Tuesday it had also benefitted from a decline in returns, though it assumes the fall will be temporary.

"Looking forward, the consumer and economic outlook remains uncertain and it is unclear how long the current favourable shopping behaviour will persist," ASOS said. Last month ASOS said it would repay the money it claimed under Britain's scheme to furlough workers during the crisis.

In April it raised 247 million pounds in new equity to shore up its finances. ($1 = 0.7668 pounds)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jays look to sweep Marlins in first home series

The Toronto Blue Jays have a chance to sweep their two-game set against the visiting Miami Marlins Wednesday night in Buffalo, N.Y., their new home away from home. The Blue Jays, displaced from Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic, won the ...

Sanjay Raut should apologise for his statement in Sushant case: Niraj Kumar Singh's lawyer

Anish Jha, lawyer of BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday said, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has 48 hours to apologise for his recent statements in connection with the actors death ca...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira tumbles on worries of crisis as dollar firms

The Turkish lira resumed its sharp fall on Wednesday on investor worries of a full-blown currency crisis and as a firm dollar made it more vulnerable to a squeeze, while emerging market stocks fell on doubts over coronavirus aid in the Unit...

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 74.83 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 74.83 provisional against US dollar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020