Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan appeals court order to recognise 'black rain' victims

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday that the government appealed because the ruling was “not based on sufficient scientific evidence.” Kato said, however, that his department will start its own scientific examination to consider expanding the “black rain” zone in Hiroshima to address the request from city and prefectural officials. The court ruled that 84 plaintiffs who were outside the zone had developed radiation-induced illnesses and should be certified as atomic bomb victims.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:34 IST
Japan appeals court order to recognise 'black rain' victims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's government and the city of Hiroshima have appealed a court ruling ordering them to certify dozens of people who were exposed to radioactive "black rain" in the aftermath of the 1945 U.S. atomic bomb attack. The appeal comes after the Hiroshima District Court for the first time on July 30 recognised the "black rain" victims outside of a government-set physical boundary used as a basis for deciding survivors' eligibility for medical benefits.

Both the city and the prefectural government joined the appeal. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday that the government appealed because the ruling was "not based on sufficient scientific evidence." Kato said, however, that his department will start its own scientific examination to consider expanding the "black rain" zone in Hiroshima to address the request from city and prefectural officials.

The court ruled that 84 plaintiffs who were outside the zone had developed radiation-induced illnesses and should be certified as atomic bomb victims. The U.S. dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killing 140,000 people and almost destroying the entire city.

A second U.S. atomic attack on Nagasaki killed another 74,000 before Japan's surrender on Aug. 15, ending World War II. The Hiroshima plaintiffs were in areas northwest of ground zero, where radioactive "black rain" fell hours after the bomb was dropped.

They have developed illnesses such as cancer and cataracts linked to radiation after they were exposed to the rain, not only that which fell but also by consuming water and food in the area that was contaminated. The plaintiffs and their supporters asked Hiroshima not to appeal. City officials had indicated their intention to accept the ruling, but Mayor Kazumi Matsui said Wednesday that they could not reverse the government decision to appeal.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak, US review bilateral relationship

Pakistan and the US have reviewed their bilateral relationship as top officials from the two countries took part in a virtual conference during which they also discussed the need for peace and stability in Afghanistan and South Asia. Pakist...

Natco Pharma Q1 net profit declines 14.5 pc to Rs 122 cr

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Wednesday reported a 14.49 per cent&#160;decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 122.1 crore for the quarter ended June mainly on account of margin pressure on formulations. The company had posted&#160;a net p...

New tariff plan is not a new service: VIL counters Trai on priority offering

Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL has justified its pay-more-for-priority-experience plan offered to its subscribers, and also said that telecom operators face a double whammy of having to make continuous investments in an era of call and data charges ...

EU to discuss sanctions against Belarus after disputed election, Sweden says

EU foreign ministers will meet on Friday to discuss targeted sanctions against Belarus following Sundays contested election and subsequent violent crackdown down on protesters, Swedens top diplomat said on Wednesday. Alexander Lukashenko, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020