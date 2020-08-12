Emergency services attend derailed train in Scotland
Updated: 12-08-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:21 IST
"Reports were received of a train having derailed near Stonehaven at 0940am," a Police Scotland spokeswoman said. "Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing." A photograph on Twitter showed an air ambulance in a field near the scene where smoke was billowing from a woodland area, alongside about 25 police vehicles and ambulances. Stonehaven sits on the east coast, south of the oil city of Aberdeen.
