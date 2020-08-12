Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hard times are here, says Sunak as UK's economic output shrinks 20% in second quarter

Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, United Kingdom's economic output shrank by 20.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:59 IST
Hard times are here, says Sunak as UK's economic output shrinks 20% in second quarter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom's economic output shrank by 20.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020. According to a CNN report, this is the worst quarterly slump on record, pushing the country into the deepest recession of any major global economy.

The Coronavirus has adversely affected the economy globally with countries putting severe restrictions in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. This crash in GDP in the April-June period is the worst since quarterly records began in 1955 and follow a 2.2 percent contraction in the first quarter, reported CNN.

"Today's figures confirm that hard times are here," UK finance minister Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying in a statement. "Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months, many more will. But while there are difficult choices to be made ahead, we will get through this, and I can assure people that nobody will be left without hope or opportunity," he added.

As per the data provided by the Office for National Statistics, The UK's economic output fell by a cumulative 22.1 percent in the last six months of 2020, in comparison to the end of 2019. This is regarded as a worse outcome than Germany, France, and Italy and double the 10.6 percent fall recorded in the US. "The larger contraction primarily reflects how lockdown measures have been in place for a larger part of this period in the UK," the ONS added.

As per CNN, the UK imposed a lockdown two weeks after Italy and 10 days after Spain and a week after France. In June lockdown restrictions were eased that included the reopening of nonessential shops. The ONS further reported that the GDP had increased to 8.7 percent in the previous month.

The UK economy -- due to the pandemic -- shed close to 7,30,000 jobs in March, according to CNN. As per the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data, the United Kingdom has a total of 313,402 coronavirus cases and 46,611 fatalities, as of Wednesday.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning. BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at G...

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020