Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala Harris was very emotional when she came to India with her mother's ashes: maternal uncle

After Senator Kamala Harris was picked to be the US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden's Vice Presidential candidate. her maternal uncle who lives here said that she has "many memories in India".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:39 IST
Kamala Harris was very emotional when she came to India with her mother's ashes: maternal uncle
Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate for US Vice President, speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj After Senator Kamala Harris was picked to be the US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden's Vice Presidential candidate. her maternal uncle who lives here said that she has "many memories in India".

"Kamala was in India and made a trip to the Bay of Bengal to immerse her mother's ashes. Kamala's mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris was born in India and she was a cancer researcher and died of cancer. At that time when I saw Kamala, she was very emotional," G. Balachandran, her maternal uncle told ANI. Kamala's mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris passed away in the year 2009 after which Harris made a trip to India to immerse her ashes in the Bay of Bengal, according to family tradition, her uncle recalls.

"I spoke to her last time when I was in the US, in October-December last year. Today I sent her a message of congratulations," he said The entire Gopalan family is very happy and marked the day as a historical day for the diaspora. "Our family feels happy. My sister--her mother--would have been very proud of her daughter. It is a historic day for the Indian community," Balachandran said.

Harris' maternal uncle who lives here in the national capital says he has good memories of Harris who was born in Oakland, California and is a lawyer-turned-politician. He said that while HArris was in India, she used to visit Indian cities all the time and visit places. "She requested me to travel to Indian cities during her stay in India; basically she wants to see cities. We usually offer her a South Indian dish at home and she loves South Indian food like, dosa, rasam, rice but she also loves hamburgers, sandwiches and other American dishes,"

When asked if he had any memories with Kamala, he said that he had met her in England when she was at the tender age of two years old when her parents came down to visit. "When I was in England, I met Kamala when she was two years old. Kamala, Shyamala and her husband had come down. We went out for food and Kamala was playing in the park and running around," recalled the proud uncle. Balachandran said that the California Senator is fond of India but couldn't come in the last 'couple of years' as she is a Senator as well.

"She could not come here frequently in the last couple of years as she is a Senator. She is Indian and likes India but that doesn't mean that anything India says is right for her. She is also Jamaican, an African-American, she uses her own judgment," he said. He added, "If there is anything to choose between India and somebody else, provided it is not against US interests, she will choose India. After all, she has taken oath on the US Constitution."

Harris will be the first African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. "I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris-- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden tweeted on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad COVID hospital fire: one arrested

The administrator of the private hospital here where eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire last week was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of causing death by negligence, a police official said. Bharat Mahant 57, main administrator of Sh...

Leading experts across the globe to discuss India's development in a non-stop 24-hour event convened by The/Nudge Foundation

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 12 ANINewsVoir On August 15, 2020, Indias 74th Independence Day, TheNudge Foundation in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and the Skoll Foundation is organising TheNudge Forum global edition from 000...

MLA alleges manhandling by cops; BJP workers protest outside police station in UP

Several BJP workers held a protest outside a local police station where a BJP MLA was allegedly manhandled by three policemen, including an SHO, on Wednesday morning. BJP MLA from Iglas, Rajkumar Sahyogi, alleged that he was manhandled at G...

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020