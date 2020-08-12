Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo urges Europe's young democracies to embrace freedoms

“We want them to have freedom in the same way that people do across the world.” The Trump administration has been criticized for its own approach to human rights, but Pompeo said the United States would remain firm and constant in its support for the rule of law and fundamental freedoms. The administration has sought to improve long-strained relations with Belarus, and when Pompeo visited the country in early February, he was the first secretary of state to do so in 26 years.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:33 IST
Pompeo urges Europe's young democracies to embrace freedoms
US Secreatry of State Michael Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called upon the young democracies of central and Eastern Europe to embrace their hard-won freedoms as they face threats from Russia, China and others while seeing backsliding closer to home, including in Belarus. America's top diplomat said the rise in authoritarianism was not an abstract trend focused on far-away capitals such as Moscow and Beijing but was apparent also in Europe and its backyard, notably in Belarus, which has been wracked by unrest since its disputed presidential election Sunday.

"We see that authoritarianism didn't die in 1989 or in 1991. The storm was still there. It was simply over the horizon. While we wrote the epitaph on those types of regimes, we now know that it was premature," Pompeo said in a speech to Czech lawmakers. He and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Bibas, at a separate event earlier, had denounced the postelection violence and repression in Belarus. "We will continue to speak about the risks to the Belarusian people," Pompeo said. "We want them to have freedom in the same way that people do across the world." The Trump administration has been criticized for its own approach to human rights, but Pompeo said the United States would remain firm and constant in its support for the rule of law and fundamental freedoms.

The administration has sought to improve long-strained relations with Belarus, and when Pompeo visited the country in early February, he was the first secretary of state to do so in 26 years. The US recently nominated the first ambassador to Minsk in a decade. Taking a strong line, Babis said recent events in Belarus were "unacceptable." "It was shocking to see what has happened," he said. "To see something like that happening in Europe is so shocking so close to us. It is scandalous." Pompeo's speech to the Czech Senate came on the second day of a four-nation tour of the region dominated by US concerns about European energy dependence on Russia and about security in advanced Chinese-owned telecommunications networks. In his remarks, Pompeo took particularly hard aim at China, which he said was an even bigger threat to democracy than Russia.

"Russia continues to seek to undermine your democracy, your security through disinformation campaigns and through cyberattacks," he said. "It's even tried to rewrite your history." Pompeo, however, said that "even more of a threat is the Chinese Communist Party and its campaigns of coercion and control. In your country alone, we see influence campaigns against your politicians and security forces, the theft of industrial data that you have created through your innovation and creativity, and we've seen the use of economic leverage to stifle freedom itself." "The CCP is already enmeshed in our economies, in our politics, in our societies in ways the Soviet Union never was," he said. Pompeo told lawmakers that they are right to resist Chinese attempts to assert economic and political leverage over them. He noted several recent developments in which China has threatened Czech officials with retaliation for showing support for Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong.

The Senate president plans to visit Taipei later this month despite China's objections, a move that Pompeo applauded. "Good on him," Pompeo said. "China's world dominance is not inevitable adding.".

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Janmashtami celebrated amid COVID-19 restrictions

The massive crowds of devotees in temples, elaborately decorated tableaus and Dahi Handi revelry were all missing this year on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, as celebrations were dampened by COVID-19 restrictions. Amid blowing o...

More than 1,700 big wilful defaulters owe Rs 37,020 crore to PNB

Winsome Diamond Jewellery, Gitanjali Gems and ABG Shipyard are among the big wilful defaulters who together owe more than Rs 37,000 crore to Punjab National Bank PNB as of the end of the first quarter of 2020-21. As many as 1,787 big wilfu...

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby scraps general admission for 2020 amid COVID-19

The Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held in front of a significantly reduced crowd of less than 23,000 spectators, Churchill Downs Racetrack said on Wednesday. According to the company...

CM Gehlot assures kin of probe into deaths of 11 migrants

Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot assured relatives that the police or another investigation agency would probe the case of 11 members of a family who had migrated from Pakistan and were found dead at their house in Jodhpur. Gehlot and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020