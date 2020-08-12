India important country for us, our relations based on common goals and values, says UAE Ambassador

India is an important country for the United Arab Emirates and ties between the two countries are based on common goals and values, UAE Ambassador to India, Dr Ahmed Al Banna said on Wednesday. Speaking at a webinar, the Ambassador said in the last few years, the India-UAE relationship has experienced an upward trajectory.

"In the last four-and-a-half-years, as the Ambassador of UAE to India, I have had the honour to experience the strong strategic bilateral between UAE and India which escalated to a never seen before on a strategic level and through multi-sector nature," he said. "India is an important country for us. Our relations are built on common goals, values and sense of shared history. We are held closely held together owing to our geographical proximity, common values and cultural affinity," said the Ambassador.

He highlighted that in 2019, the UAE Cabinet approved "people of determination protection from abuse policy" with a view to empower and protect them by allowing them to participate effectively within a safe society that offers them "enhanced opportunities and guarantees their rights to a dignified life." "Additionally, maintaining a cohesive society and preserve identity is one of the six pillars of national agenda aligned with the vision 2021 of UAE. Thus it promotes an environment that integrates all segments of society while preserving UAE unique culture, heritage, tradition, and reinforces social cohesion," he said.

"It is our constant endeavour as a society to be more inclusive and respectful towards people of determination as well," he added. He asserted that the UAE has been a beacon of diversity and tolerance.

"The country has embraced people from more than 200 nationalities having diverse culture and backgrounds, living in the society harmoniously," he said. The Ambassador recalled that UAE hosted Special Olympics World Games in 2019 where over 7500 athletes took part.

"In 2019, UAE was proud to host the largest and most unified special Olympics world game in the history of special Olympics. Over 7500 athletes representing more than 190 nations competed for glory at the event," he said. "It may be worth noting that Abu Dhabi was first place in Middle East to have hosted the special Olympic world games," the Ambassador said while adding that the very fabric of inclusion embedded in society was strengthened and social integration was further enhanced post this event.

He underlined that in July 2020, the announcement was made by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to pledge 25 million dollars to help fund the global expansion of inclusive education project led by special Olympics movement. The Ambassador said it is yet another move testifying UAE's commitment to support the noble cause. The sum of the money would be utilized towards expanding this initiative to six friendly countries -- India, Argentina, Rawanda, Romania, Egypt, Pakistan, he informed.

"We look forward to working closely with India in many different sectors and on projects such as this one. This commitment has added a whole new dimension on the already strong partnership that UAE shares with India," he said. (ANI)