Nepal's Ambassador to India wishes speedy recovery to former president Pranab Mukherjee

Nepal's Ambassador to India, Nilamber Acharya, on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to former President Pranab Mukherjee who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and is currently in a hospital here. "Wish and pray for a speedy recovery and good health of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of the Republic of India," Acharya's tweet read.

Mukherjee's health condition continued to remain critical after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain clot and he is on a ventilator currently, the Army Hospital, where he has been admitted, informed on Wednesday. Presently, he is hemodynamically stable, the hospital said. On Tuesday, the hospital stated the former president who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10 has not shown any improvement and his health status had worsened. The former president had earlier himself put out a tweet stating he had also been infected with COVID-19.

During his stint as the President, Mukherjee had undertaken a three-day trip to Nepal in November 2016, becoming the first Indian President to visit the neighbouring country in 18 years, and was received by the then Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. His visit had been seen as an attempt to build on the reworked ties between the two countries, and he had been accorded a warm welcome in the Himalyan kingdom.

During this visit, the 13th Indian President had described it as a "pilgrimage" and had also stressed upon the hundreds of years of cultural and traditional bonds between the two countries. He had visited the historical Pashupatinath Temple, and was also conferred an honorary degree by the Kathmandu University for his contribution to international relations, and politics. Meanwhile, tensions between India and Nepal are strained following the release of new Nepal map by Oli government. The revised map includes Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.