Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three people die in Scottish train derailment, carriages piled up

Three people died in a train derailment in eastern Scotland on Wednesday that left carriages overturned and piled on top of each other on a steep wooded slope, making it hard for emergency services to access the scene. Dark smoke billowed from the site of the accident for most of the day after the ScotRail train derailed in the morning in a narrow valley near Stonehaven, south of the city of Aberdeen.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:10 IST
Three people die in Scottish train derailment, carriages piled up
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Three people died in a train derailment in eastern Scotland on Wednesday that left carriages overturned and piled on top of each other on a steep wooded slope, making it hard for emergency services to access the scene.

Dark smoke billowed from the site of the accident for most of the day after the ScotRail train derailed in the morning in a narrow valley near Stonehaven, south of the city of Aberdeen. Aerial footage showed one carriage detached from the rail tracks and lying on its side some distance down the slope. Another was completely overturned and had two carriages resting on it, one of which was also overturned.

Two air ambulances and about 30 emergency service vehicles could be seen in a field just above the site. With rescue workers hampered by the steep terrain and dense woodland, it took many hours for casualty numbers to be confirmed. "My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident," said Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland's semi-autonomous government.

The British Transport Police said the driver was believed to have been among the dead. Six people were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious, and officers believed everyone who had been on board was accounted for. The force gave no indication on the causes of the derailment, saying only that it was investigating.

Stonehaven and the surrounding area had been hit by floods in recent days following heavy rain and some reports suggested a landslide may have played a part in the derailment, although that was not confirmed by the authorities. FEW PASSENGERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was saddened to learn of the "very serious incident" and his thoughts were with all those affected. The train appeared to have been carrying very few passengers. The government has been advising Britons to avoid public transport wherever possible as part of efforts to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.

Britain has one of Europe's lowest rates of fatal rail accidents, with a stronger safety record than Germany or France in recent years, according to Eurostat data that includes unauthorized people on railway tracks and at level crossings. For passengers, European railways are very safe, with just 13 rail passenger deaths across the European Union's 28 member states in 2018, according to the most recent available data from Eurostat. One of those was in Britain.

The worst rail disasters in Britain in recent decades were a 1999 collision between two trains at Ladbroke Grove, in London, in which 31 people died, and a 2001 accident near Selby in Yorkshire, northeast England, in which 10 people died after a car ran onto the track and was hit by two trains.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland's one-day monsoon session on Thursday; oppn NPF decides to boycott

The one-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly NLA has been convened on Thursday amid surging Covid-19 cases in the state, but the only Opposition party in the House- Naga Peoples Front NPF- on Wednesday decided to boycott...

Turkish board proposes schools stay closed for another month - minister

Turkeys science board recommended on Wednesday that education in schools should not begin for at least one more month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, after the board met to discuss measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.In a wr...

Killing of Cameroonian woman by alleged separatists sparks outcry

Human rights activists on Wednesday condemned the killing of a young woman in Cameroons Anglophone regions after a video of alleged separatist rebels slitting her throat drew outrage on social media. The conflict between separatists demandi...

NFL, NFLPA agree to extend daily COVID-19 testing

The NFL and the NFL Players Association reached agreement on Wednesday to continue daily COVID-19 testing through Sept. 5. The initial pact between the two sides, announced on July 20, mandated daily testing for the first two weeks of train...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020