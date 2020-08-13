Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phase 3 trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to start in Philippines in October

Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine will be held in the Philippines from October to March, Philippine presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:46 IST
Phase 3 trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to start in Philippines in October
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], August 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine will be held in the Philippines from October to March, Philippine presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday. The spokesperson added, as cited by the Inquirer newspaper, that the Russian government would fund the trials, which usually envisage vaccinating thousands of patients to test its efficiency and safety.

Phase 3 trials would be carried out by Russia and the Philippines during the same period, according to Roque. The spokesperson said that Manila expects the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration to approve the Russian-made vaccine by April 2021.

The vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research institute, was named Sputnik V and registered on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the vaccine, saying it has passed all necessary checks. Manila was one of the first to express interest in Sputnik V and readiness to cooperate with Moscow on clinical trials and production, while Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has even volunteered to take the inoculation in public. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook launches hub to help users with U.S. poll related information

Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a Voting Information Center for the 2020 U.S. elections to help voters easily navigate the poll process. The hub will connect Facebook and Instagram users to accurate and easy-to-find information about voti...

China shares end flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal meeting

China shares ended little changed on Thursday, as caution ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement offset strength in agriculture stocks on food security concerns. Senior U.S. a...

Bihar govt is lying, manipulating COVID-19 figures: Tejashwi Yadav

Slamming the Bihar government, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused it of lying and manipulating the COVID-19 numbers in the state. While addressing a press conference here at the party office, he said, There u...

No plans: Xiaomi spokesperson on Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra global launch

Marking its 10th anniversary, Xiaomi, earlier this week, launched a range of innovative products including Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition, the worlds first mass-produced transparent TV and two flagship smartphones- the Mi 10 Ultra and the Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020