Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN says 43% of schools lack water, soap

The new report comes as countries wrestle with when and how to safely open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The report by the World Health Organization and UNICEF says more than one-third of the 818 million children around the globe who lacked basic hand-washing facilities at their schools last year are in sub-Saharan Africa.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:34 IST
UN says 43% of schools lack water, soap
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The United Nations estimates that 43 percent of schools around the world don't have access to water and soap for basic hand-washing. The new report comes as countries wrestle with when and how to safely open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report by the World Health Organization and UNICEF says more than one-third of the 818 million children around the globe who lacked basic hand-washing facilities at their schools last year are in sub-Saharan Africa. The report says authorities must balance health concerns with economic and social ones in deciding on opening schools, and it notes the negative effects that long closures have on children.

The report also says one in three schools around the world has limited or no drinking water service.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

3 Spaniards dead, 1 missing in Swiss canyoning accident

Swiss authorities say three Spanish tourists on a canyoning tour have died and one is missing after a heavy storm. Police in the eastern canton state of St. Gallen said Thursday that the four men were reported missing the previous night.Res...

Barcelona changes tourism tactics in the COVID era

The sight of local kids playing under the palm trees in an almost empty Plaa Reial square reminds Gloria Gomez of her childhood in the 1980s before tourism swamped the Barcelona landmark.Its nice to see it but at the same time its so sad, s...

I had gone into survival mode, could've been more free-flowing: Joe Denly

Axed from Englands Test squad due to his poor show, England batsman Joe Denly says he went into survival mode after not being able to produce big scores and could have adopted a more free-flowing approach to his batting. Denly, who made his...

Siddaramaiah discharged after testing negative for COVID-19

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, his office said in a statement on Thursday. He has been discharged after reports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020