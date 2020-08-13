Pashtuns, Sindhis and Baloch to observe August 14 as `Black Day'

Left Menu
As when Pakistan will be celebrating its Independence Day, the Pashtuns, Sindhis, Baloch and other persecuted communities will be observing August 14 as "Black Day'.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:55 IST
As when Pakistan will be celebrating its Independence Day, the Pashtuns, Sindhis, Baloch and other persecuted communities will be observing August 14 as "Black Day'. They have announced to hold protests and rallies in Pakistan and across the world to condemn Pakistan for human rights violations on their people by its security agencies.

Hashtag #14AugustBlackDay has also been launched on social media. Pashtuns have decided to observe 14th August as 'Black Day' and they have issued banners/posters with writing "Ham Nahi Maante Is Naam Nihad Aazadi Ko (We don't recognize this so-called freedom)."

Separately, MQM-London too has decided to observe August 14 as Black Day. MQM Chief Altaf Hussain has said that MQM will hold Car Rallies in the UK, USA, Canada, Germany, Australia and its other overseas units on Black Day. Sindhis will also hold protests outside Pakistani embassies and consulates in the United States, UK and many European countries to condemn Pakistani security agencies for enforced disappearances, torture and killings of Sindhi political activists.

They even call Pakistan to stop forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls and end blasphemy Law. Reham Khan, a journalist and former wife of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also spoke in favour of Sindhis and said, "My question today is - where are these people? Aqib Chandio, Shahid Junejo, activists, writers, students, journalists - sometimes ordinary people go missing in the province of Sindh. The families, especially the sisters are seen protesting looking for their loved ones and there are no answers".

She added, "Enforced disappearances must stop in Pakistan". (ANI)

