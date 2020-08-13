Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Secret' life of sharks: Study reveals their surprising social networks

Far from being solitary creatures, the sharks formed social communities that remained rather stable over time, with some of the same individuals remaining together during the four years of the study. The researchers documented a daily pattern, with sharks spending mornings together in groups of sometimes close to 20 individuals in the same part of the reef, dispersing throughout the day and into the night, and reconvening the next morning.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:30 IST
'Secret' life of sharks: Study reveals their surprising social networks
Representative Image Image Credit: pexels.com

Sharks have more complex social lives than previously known, as shown by a study finding that gray reef sharks in the Pacific Ocean cultivate surprising social networks with one another and develop bonds that can endure for years.

The research focused on the social behavior of 41 reef sharks around the Palmyra Atoll, about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) southwest of Hawaii, using acoustic transmitters to track them and camera tags to gain greater clarity into their interactions. Far from being solitary creatures, the sharks formed social communities that remained rather stable over time, with some of the same individuals remaining together during the four years of the study.

The researchers documented a daily pattern, with sharks spending mornings together in groups of sometimes close to 20 individuals in the same part of the reef, dispersing throughout the day and into the night, and reconvening the next morning. "Sharks are incredible animals and still quite misunderstood," said Florida International University marine biologist Yannis Papastamatiou, lead author of the research published this week in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society.

"I like to talk about their 'secret social lives' not because they want it to be a secret, but because only recently have we developed the tools to start seeing and understanding their social lives," Papastamatiou added. "Not all sharks are social and some are likely solitary." The reef shark is medium-sized, reaching about 6 feet (2 meters) long. Its sociality bore similarities in terms of stability over time to certain birds and mammals but differed in that it did not involve nesting, mating, making vocalizations or friendly interactions.

The researchers suspect the sharks hang out together because it may help ensure that the various individuals find prey. "For some time we have known that sharks are capable of recognizing particular group mates and having social preferences," said marine biologist and study co-author David Jacoby of the Institute of Zoology in London.

"Our study reveals for the first time that they are actually capable of maintaining social partners for multiple years. Further, we offer a possible mechanism for such long-term social structure - namely that social groups likely operate as information centers from which individuals can follow one another to offshore feeding areas."

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbia chooses links with China to develop economy, telecoms despite U.S. warning campaign

As U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rallied Central European nations this week to stem Chinese influence by snubbing its advanced digital technology, Chinese surveillance cameras were recording faces and cars in the Serbian capital Belgr...

SDPI under scanner for Bengaluru violence: Karna Home Minister

The role of the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI behind the mob violence in parts of the city has come to light and investigation will go deep into it, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister C ...

BJP's Nishad files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP, set to win uncontested

BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad on Thursday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Uttar Pradesh and is set to win uncontested. He was the lone candidate in the fray at the close of nomination on Thursday as no other par...

Israeli's Coralogix to invest USD 30 mn in India for meeting data localisation needs

Israeli tech company Coralogix on Thursday announced a USD 30 million investment for expanding into India, driven primarily by the data localisation compliance requirements for its customers. The company, provider of machine learning-powere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020