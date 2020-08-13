Palestinian official accuses UAE of "normalisation" with Israel
Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi accused The United Arab Emirates of "normalisation" with Israel after Thursday's announcement of a historic peace deal. Ashrawi, a veteran Palestinian negotiator and member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said on Twitter: "The UAE has come out in the open on its secret dealings/normalization with Israel. Please don't do us a favor. We are nobody's fig leaf!"Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:04 IST
