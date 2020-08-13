Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aware of threats to CPEC, periodically enhancing security measures: Pak Army

It is a continuous process and its security requirements are increasing as the project is going ahead." "We are aware of threats and there is no compromise on its security because this project is linked with the future of our country," the spokesperson said. He said that the war against terrorism was 'hard-earned success'.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:49 IST
Aware of threats to CPEC, periodically enhancing security measures: Pak Army
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Army on Thursday said it was aware of the threats to the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and security measures were periodically enhanced to deal with the emerging dangers. Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Army Spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said, "The security of the CPEC has been increased. It is a continuous process and its security requirements are increasing as the project is going ahead." "We are aware of threats and there is no compromise on its security because this project is linked with the future of our country," the spokesperson said.

He said that the war against terrorism was 'hard-earned success'. The spokesperson said "more than 18,000 terrorists were killed and 400 ton explosive material was seized" from militants during the war on terrorism in the country.

He said Pakistan supported the Afghan peace process because peace in Pakistan is lined with Afghanistan. "Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan and peace along our western borders. So if there is anyone who wants peace in Afghanistan after Afghans, it is Pakistan," he said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says any attack on Turkish ship in Mediterranean dispute will exact 'high price'

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a high price and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.Tensions in the eastern M...

Biden and new running mate Harris to take on Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic presidential running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail for a second time on Thursday, showcasing the former prosecutors new role as Bidens potential governing partner and top critic of President Donald Trum...

Four teams formed to probe Bengaluru violence

Four teams have been formed to investigate the August 11 Bengaluru violence, in which two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel injured, said Bengaluru City Police. Meanwhile, forensics team has conducted investigation at the DJ...

Moderate rainfall in Pune district between August 14-17

Moderate rainfall with occasional intense spell is likely to occur in Pune district of Maharashtra in the next few days, IMD officials said. According to the officials, moderate rain 15.6 mm to 64 mm per day with occasional intense spell is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020