India-Australia friendship based on 'bharosa' and 'samman': Scott Morrison

Ahead of India's 74th Independence Day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday used Hindi words to describe the friendship with India as he mentioned that it is founded upon 'bharosa' (trust) and 'samman' (respect) and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and 'dosti' (mateship).

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:18 IST
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of India's 74th Independence Day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday used Hindi words to describe the friendship with India as he mentioned that it is founded upon 'bharosa' (trust) and 'samman' (respect) and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and 'dosti' (mateship). "The deep friendship between Australia and India is about more than trade and diplomacy. Founded on bharosa (trust) and samman (respect) - it is a friendship with depth, and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and dosti (mateship)," Prime Minister said while hailing the relations between two nations.

"As a longstanding friend of India, Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India," he added. "We know people are the living bridge between our countries: as students; skilled workers; orjoining family, people of Indian heritage have enriched this country. India is now our biggestsource of migrants and their presence has contributed to Australia becoming the mostsuccessful multicultural nation on earth."

"It is because of our shared values, interests and objectives that Prime Minister Modi and Iannounced the historic elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnershipin June this year," Morrison wrote on his message to India. "Our partnership is geared for the common good of our region and the global community, and this will be critical as we work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.(ANI)

