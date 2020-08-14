Left Menu
58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid on its way to Beirut: Jaishankar

India expresses solidarity with Lebanon over the Beirut explosion and 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies is on its way to Beirut, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 12:45 IST
Emergency humanitarian aid on its way to Lebanon's Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft. (Photo credit: EAM S Jaishankar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India expresses solidarity with Lebanon over the Beirut explosion and 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies is on its way to Beirut, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. "India demonstrates solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut. 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, is on its way to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft," he said in a tweet.

A deadly blast rocked the Lebanese capital's port on August 4, killing 158 people and injuring over 6,000 others, while its shock waves have caused damage, estimated at USD one billion to at least half of the city's infrastructure. According to the Lebanese government, the blast was caused by some 2,750 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was confiscated by the port authorities back in 2014 and stored in violation of safety protocols for years since.

Earlier, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said that India would be sending more relief and humanitarian material to Lebanon in order to help authorities to deal with the situation post the blast in Beirut. (ANI)

