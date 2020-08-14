Nearly 40 missing after powerful landslides in Nepal
Nearly 40 people were missing after powerful landslides buried dozens of houses in central Nepal's Sindhupalchok district on Friday, according to media reports. Sapkota's press coordinator Shreedhar Neupane said over 30 houses were buried and 37 people were missing.PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:38 IST
Nearly 40 people were missing after powerful landslides buried dozens of houses in central Nepal's Sindhupalchok district on Friday, according to media reports. The landslips descended from uphill Lama Tole at 6.00 am, The Himalayan Times reported.
Security personnel were carrying out rescue operations. Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota had reached the spot and was inspecting the damages and rescue works, the newspaper said. Sapkota's press coordinator Shreedhar Neupane said over 30 houses were buried and 37 people were missing. The number of missing may increase after a final count.
Neupane said one of the survivors had suffered broken legs and arms. Ten of the rescued were airlifted to district hospitals in Chautara. Casualties, if any, and property loss was yet to be ascertained, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Kafle.
ALSO READ
Indian officials deny having asked Nepal to prevent Nepalese citizens from visiting Kalapani
Security tightened in UP districts bordering Nepal ahead of PM's visit to Ayodhya
Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise
Nepal resumes mountaineering activities after five months
Nepal reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 274 new cases