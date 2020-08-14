Nearly 40 missing after powerful landslides in Nepal

Nearly 40 people were missing after powerful landslides buried dozens of houses in central Nepal's Sindhupalchok district on Friday, according to media reports. The landslips descended from uphill Lama Tole at 6.00 am, The Himalayan Times reported.

Security personnel were carrying out rescue operations. Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota had reached the spot and was inspecting the damages and rescue works, the newspaper said. Sapkota's press coordinator Shreedhar Neupane said over 30 houses were buried and 37 people were missing. The number of missing may increase after a final count.

Neupane said one of the survivors had suffered broken legs and arms. Ten of the rescued were airlifted to district hospitals in Chautara. Casualties, if any, and property loss was yet to be ascertained, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Kafle.