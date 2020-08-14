Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Parliamentarians greet PM Modi on eve of India's 74th Independence Day

The Members of the European Parliament have greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of India on the eve of its 74th Independence Day.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:05 IST
European Parliamentarians greet PM Modi on eve of India's 74th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Members of the European Parliament have greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of India on the eve of its 74th Independence Day. Member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani said in his message, "I would like to extend my deepest and warmest regards to Prime Minister Modi on this August occasion of the Independence Day. It is a pleasure to see India excel under your dynamic leadership at a time like this when the world is fighting against COVID-19. You have shown great resolve to withstand the pressure and successfully steered India to a better tomorrow."

He added, "We wish to see other world leaders take inspiration to you." Richard Henry Czarnecki, a Polish politician and Member of the European Parliament from Poland said, "With immense pleasure and joy, I would like to extend hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day of India. With six years in office, you have given India a new direction. New amplitude in terms of development brought peace in Kashmir Valley, courageously helped the nation fight COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister, my good wishes are always with you."

Fulvio Martusciello, an Italian politician and a member of the European Parliament since 2014 said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on this auspicious occasion of Independence Day. We have observed in your charismatic leadership over the past few years. It will be hard to say that India has never seen a Prime Minister before who is so engrossed in making the nation develop not only in terms of infrastructure but in all spheres equally." He added, "You have nurtured new hopes in the youth of Kashmir as well. I wish you good health from the bottom of my heart."

On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years. The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India will mark the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Habs' Julien heads home after heart procedure

Canadiens coach Claude Julien is heading home to Montreal to rest Friday after doctors inserted a stent into his coronary artery. The 60-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by the team.Julien was ...

MP Minister discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Minister of Water Resource Department Tulsi Silawat was discharged from hospital after being treated for COVID-19, on Friday. Silawat and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 29.He thanked all the do...

Kerala CM Vijayan, Health Minister test negative for COVID-19: CMO sources

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Friday tested negative for COVID-19, hoursafter he went into self-quarantine as he came in the primarycontact list of an official who has contracted the virus,sources in his office here saidVijayans ...

Prez approves gallantry award for defence personnel on eve of I-Day, 4 get Shaurya Chakra

On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved gallantry awards for defence personnel, including Shaurya Chakra to three from the Army for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence ministry said on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020