The New York Times, which first reported the meeting, said it took place in Colorado last weekend and also included President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, Kushner's wife and another top White House adviser.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to have his life story turned into a comic book, as TidalWave Productions adds the "media sensation" to its "Political Power" graphic novel series. The glossy publication that has profiled politicians from around the globe for over 11 years details both Trudeau's personal and professional milestones, as well as his hardships. Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before hitting Broadway

A new musical about Britain's Princess Diana will be filmed without an audience and air on Netflix Inc in early 2021 before it debuts on Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday. The unusual arrangement for "Diana" was made as Broadway remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kanye West met with Kushner as rapper eyes 2020 election spot

Entertainer and Trump supporter Kanye West recently met with White House adviser and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a source familiar with the meeting said on Wednesday as the entertainer pursues his efforts to appear on the presidential ballot this November. The New York Times, which first reported the meeting, said it took place in Colorado last weekend and also included President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, Kushner's wife and another top White House adviser. Sarah Cooper, TikTok star who lip syncs to Trump, lands Netflix comedy special

Comedian Sarah Cooper, who became a TikTok sensation with satirical videos of President Donald Trump, will appear in her own variety special on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will feature vignettes on politics, race, gender, class, "and other light subjects," Netflix said in a statement. Set to air in the fall, the special also will feature guests taking part in interviews and sketches. Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online

The Sarajevo Film Festival will be launched entirely online on Friday after a spike in coronavirus cases forced organisers to cancel plans to stage Europe's first in-person movie fair since the outbreak of the pandemic. Just ten days ago a huge projection screen was set up at a spacious open-air cinema and chairs placed according to physical distance rules. Organisers had said face masks and disinfectant at cinema entrances would be a must. Bond star Naomie Harris backs new Extinction Rebellion climate change film

British actress Naomie Harris and musician Brian Eno have teamed up to produce a short film backing calls for urgent action to slow climate change, in support of civil disobedience campaign Extinction Rebellion. Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond movies "Skyfall," "Spectre" and the forthcoming "No Time To Die" , provides the voice-over for the animation, which also explores the threat posed by the accelerating loss of species. Remove masks, celebrate freedom: fashion grannies return to Beijing street 'catwalk'

Four famous amateur model grandmothers took off their masks during a saunter down the streets of Beijing on Thursday to demonstrate life returning to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Glamma Beijing, a group of four women who met during a modelling training course after retiring 20 years ago, became an internet sensation in China last year. AMC to reopen some U.S. movie theaters starting Aug. 20

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will start its first phase of reopening theaters in the United States from Aug. 20, covering more than 100 venues, the company said on Thursday. The world's largest movie theater chain said it plans to open about two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters in the United States in time for the much-anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet" , that is slated for a Sept. 3 release. Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos

A new "Star Wars" holiday special produced with Legos will debut on Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service in November, the company said on Thursday. The special will feature Rey and other characters from the most recent "Star Wars" movie trilogy. It will take place on Chewbacca's home planet of Kashyyyk and focus on Life Day, an important holiday in the galaxy far, far away.

