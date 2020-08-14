Travel bubble arrangement with UK scheduled to start in September: MEA

Bilateral travel bubble arrangement with the UK on the lines of that with US, Germany and France is scheduled to start from next month, External Affairs Ministry said on Friday. "In addition to bilateral travel bubble arrangement with US, Germany and France which are operational, arrangement with the UK is scheduled to start from September 1," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a virtual media briefing.

He said a similar arrangement with others including neighbouring countries is expected soon. India on Thursday announced a travel bubble arrangement with the Maldives. Referring to Vande Bharat Mission, he said a total of 10.5 lakh stranded Indians have returned through various modes and its fifth phase is underway.

"Under this phase, from August 1 to 12, 300 international flights and 70 domestic feeders have been operated reaching 22 airports across India. Srivastava said around 500 international flights are scheduled to be operated this month.

"Based on continuous assessment of demand received from our missions and posts, flights have been added for repatriation from Armenia, Bangladesh, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Ukraine," he said, adding that flights from GCC countries and South East Asia have been further augmented. (ANI)