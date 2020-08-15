Bipartisan resolution condemning Chinese aggression to change LAC introduced in US Senate

A bipartisan resolution was introduced in US Senate on Thursday condemning China's use of military aggression to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Senators John Cornyn (Republican) and Mark Warner (Democrat) submitted the resolution in the Senate calling for a diplomatic solution that "rapidly restores" the April 2020 status quo at the Line of Actual Control.

The resolution condemns "the People's Republic of China's use of military force to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control, as well as its refusal to de- demarcate that Line in accordance with past bilateral agreements with India." Commenting on the ban of Chinese apps by India, the resolution commended New Delhi for taking steps to secure its telecommunications infrastructure from Chinese security threats and encourages multilateral engagement in these efforts.

The senate "commends India for taking steps to secure its telecommunications infrastructure from Chinese security threats and encourages multilateral engagement in these efforts, including through the Blue Dot Network". India and Chinese troops engaged in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since May. The situation worsened after June 15 Galwan Valley clashes in which both sides suffered casualties.

The resolution noted that in the months leading up to June 15 faceoff, the People Republic of China "increased troop deployments, built new infrastructure in contested areas, and harassed Indian patrols along with multiple sectors of the Line of Actual Control, particularly around the Depsang Plains, Galway Valley, Hot Springs, and Pangong Lake". The United States designated India as a Major Defense Partner and has taken steps to deepen the bilateral defence relationship, it said.