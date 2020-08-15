Left Menu
Nepali company gains new experience while working with Indian firm on construction in railway sector

While working with Indian company Ircon on Janakpur-Jaynagar railway project, Nepal-based company Raman Construction has gained new experience and knowledge in the sector, said Raman Mahato, Director, Raman Construction.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:29 IST
The ongoing construction of Janakpur-Jaynagar railway project. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"India has the world's largest railway connection and Ircon looks after these links. While working with them we have become confident that we can carry out further railway construction works in our nation," Mahato said. Raman Construction has been given the responsibility to complete the work of embankment and cutting, blanketing work for laying new railway line, construction of major and minor bridges, and any other incidental/ancillary works required in connection to the completion of the work.

"Previously none of the Nepali companies had experience on laying the railway tracks but now we have gained experience. This has enabled us to carry out further works related to it," Mahato added. Ircon and Raman Construction have worked together for the construction of three halt and five stations between Jaynagar of India to Kurtha of Mahottari, Nepal. (ANI)

