Left Menu
Development News Edition

India faces 'twin challenges' of COVID-19, aggression at borders: Indian envoy to China

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Saturday said that 2020 has been a very unusual year for India as it had to face the "twin challenges" of COVID-19 as well as aggression on the country's borders.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 14:24 IST
India faces 'twin challenges' of COVID-19, aggression at borders: Indian envoy to China

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Saturday said that 2020 has been a very unusual year for India as it had to face the "twin challenges" of COVID-19 as well as aggression on the country's borders. Addressing a large gathering of Beijing-based Indian community at the India House here on the country's 74th Independence Day, Misri talked about the problems faced by the Indian expatriates in China. Many family members of the expatriates are stranded in India due to visa-related issues following the COVD-19 pandemic and disruption of flights. After hoisting the national flag and reading of President Ram Nath Kovind’s Friday's address to the nation, Misri touched upon the “aggression at the borders,” in an apparent reference to the situation at the Sino-Indian borders in eastern Ladakh. "As you just heard from the President’s address, 2020 has been a very unusual year, including for us here in China. We in India have had to face the twin challenges of COVID-19 as well as aggression on our borders," Misri said. "I find that the situation today that faces us, all of us Indians, is not dissimilar to the one that we faced during our struggle for independence. "It is axiomatic therefore that the effort that will be required now by us to overcome the challenges that lie before us is not unlike what our nation and our people and compatriots deployed during the struggle for independence," he said. The same sacrifices too will be required. This is a challenge therefore that one can only face unitedly. All sections of society will need to come together for this, he said. The country has already begun facing up to this challenge, he said.

Despite being preoccupied with facing up to the epidemic, the government has not taken its foot off the accelerator in terms of reforms and the last seven months have actually seen a slew of very important reforms in the fields of education, taxation, labour, agriculture and other associated fields, he said. "This reform movement and its spirit, I am confident, will help our country overcome present challenges," Misri said.

Touching upon the problems faced by Indian expatriates in China, he offered to help them in whatever possible way. “For us here in China, things have changed also in imperceptible ways and I am sure in certain cases the changes are impacting your daily life,” the envoy said.

He said the Indian Embassy and various consulates in the country are ready to help the Indian community. "Any difficulties and problems you have, we are there to help you find solutions to the extent possible in current circumstances,” he said. “The government of China itself is undergoing a time when it is deploying different policies in order to respond to the evolving situation. We have to adjust ourselves to those policies and do the best by our citizens,” he said. “In this moment, many of you are also dealing with pressures of business and with separation of families, with loved ones stranded in India. This is a phase that we have to get over in united fashion. My message to you is - stay strong, stay safe. We are there for you”, Misri said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the project to connect Indias over six lakh villages with optical fibre network will be completed in the next 1,000 days. Besides, a high speed internet connectivity via submarine opti...

Researchers identify clue to improve artificial vision for patients with retinitis pigmentosa

A team of Korean researchers have found an important link that could potentially improve the performance of retinal prostheses creating an artificial vision for blind individuals. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology KIST announced...

NEP will play important role in making India self-reliant: PM Modi

Education has a crucial role to play in making India self-reliant and prosperous and the new National Education Policy has been introduced with this objective, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the nation on Indias 7...

C'garh CM announces scheme for school students

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced to launch a special scheme under which school students will be able to learn in their respective localities in view of the suspension of classes due to the coronavirus outbrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020