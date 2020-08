Russia extends greetings to PM Modi, Jaishankar on India's 74th Independence Day

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on India's 74th Independence Day. "Our sincere congratulations to the people of India, PM Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar, colleagues at Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Russia and Consulate General of India, Vladivostok on IndependenceDay," Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

"Warm greetings from #Latvia to @DrSJaishankar and the people of #India celebrating IndependenceDay," Edgars Rinkevics, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, tweeted. Earlier in the day Nepal, Israel, Australia and the US extended their greetings to India on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)