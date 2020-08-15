Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked world leaders for extending warm greetings on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:54 IST
PM Modi thanks world leaders for I-Day wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked world leaders for extending warm greetings on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended greetings to PM Modi and the people of India stating that India has "so much to be proud of". "Wishing my very good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the people of #IncredibleIndia a joyful #IndiaIndependenceDay. You have so much to be proud of," he tweeted.

PM Modi replied to the tweet saying that the Israeli Prime Minister's 'special affection' towards India is clearly visible. "Thank you, my dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu and the wonderful people of Israel for the Independence Day wishes. Israeli PM's special affection towards India is clearly visible. India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel," he replied.

Modi also thanked Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison for extending his greetings on Independence Day as well. "Thank you, Australia. Thank you PM Scott Morrison. Grateful for the Independence Day wishes. Fully agree with what my friend, PM Morrison says about India-Australia friendship. May it keep growing in the years to come and, contribute to world peace and progress," PM Modi said in a reply to Morrison's tweet.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih extended his greetings to PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and the people of India on the occasion of Independence Day stating that "73 years since India began its tryst with destiny, India remains a beacon of hope the world over for its democratic values and contributions to peace and progress. Our warmest felicitations to President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, and the people of India on India's 74th Independence Day." PM Modi in reply said that the India-Maldives friendship would continue to contribute towards the development of the Indian Ocean and a healthy planet. "Thank you President @ibusolih (President Solih) for the kind words and the wishes on our Independence Day. The friendship between India and Maldives will continue to contribute to the development of the Indian Ocean region and a healthy planet."

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also wished the Prime Minister on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day as well. "As India celebrates 74 years of #Independence I wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May your nation flourish with peace and prosperity, and may the relationship between our two nations go from strength to strength," tweeted the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Rajapaksa.

"Thank you @PresRajapaksa for your good wishes! We remain committed to the special bonds of friendship we share with Sri Lanka," replied PM Modi. Responding to President Rajapaksa's tweet, he said that may the two nations "keep working towards" the benefit of the citizens of India and Sri Lanka.

"The people of India cherish the Independence Day greetings from their Sri Lankan sisters and brothers. Thank you President @GotabayaR. May our nations keep working together for the benefit of our citizens," said PM Modi. PM Modi also thanked Bhutan Prime Minister Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay for his wishes on India's 74th Independence Day. "Thank you, Lyonchhen @PMBhutan for your good wishes and your prayers! We also thank Their Majesties and the Bhutanese people for the unique and time tested friendship between India and Bhutan," he tweeted.

