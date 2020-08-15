Failure to extend arms embargo on Iran a serious mistake - Pompeo

Failure to extend arms embargo on Iran a serious mistake - PompeoReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:22 IST
The failure to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran was a serious mistake, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday. "It's a serious mistake, we regret that," he told news conference during a visit to Poland.
The United States failed on Friday in its bid to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran after the move was opposed by Russia and China, while France, Britain, Germany and eight other members abstained.
