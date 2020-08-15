Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE making mistake by moving closer to Israel: Iranian President

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is making a mistake by moving closer to Israel, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, referring to the recent announcement of normalisation of ties between the two countries.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:55 IST
UAE making mistake by moving closer to Israel: Iranian President
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is making a mistake by moving closer to Israel, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, referring to the recent announcement of normalisation of ties between the two countries. "Unfortunately, one of our neighbours has moved closer to the enemy of the Islamic world, the region, the killer of the Palestinians. It has decided to establish relations with the Zionist regime. This is an Islamic country where pious Muslims live, but their rulers have made a mistake," Rouhani said in a televised statement, reported Sputnik.

The Iranian President expressed hope that the UAE will turn off the chosen path and called the peace deal between the two countries a "betrayal of Palestanian cause." On Thursday, Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise their relations, and an agreement on the mutual establishment of embassies is expected to follow in the coming three weeks. In exchange, Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.

A joint statement of the US, UAE and Israel said, "President Donald J Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today (Thursday) and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE." As per the joint statement, delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies and other areas of mutual benefit.

"Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation and forging closer people-to-people relations," the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Higher COVID-19 recovery rate due to Yoga, use of traditional methods to boost immunity: Ramdev

The recovery rate of COVID-19 is improving and the fatality rate is decreasing as Indian citizens perform yoga and use traditional methods to enhance their immunity, claimed Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday. Ramdev and Patanjali CEO Acharya Bal...

PM Modi pays tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher, on his birth anniversary, saying he was synonymous with brilliance and courage.Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. H...

Noida: Nearly 2 dozen vehicles impounded on I-Day for flouting COVID curbs

Nearly two dozen vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Owners of nearly 1,600 vehicles were issued challans for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020