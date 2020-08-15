Malagasy President Rajoelina extends I-Day greetings to India
Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday.ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:17 IST
"As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister@narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," tweeted Rajoelina.
Earlier today, world leaders such as US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and many other world leaders wished Prime Minister Modi on 74th Independence Day. (ANI)
