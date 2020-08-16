Two rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji camp, no casualties reported
Two Katyusha rockets fell in Iraq's Taji base north of Baghdad that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, with no casualties being reported, the coalition spokesman and state news agency said on Saturday. "On Aug 15, appx 9:15 p.m., two small rockets landed near Taji base. No coalition troops near impact," spokesman for the U.S-led coalition, Col. Myles B.Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 01:25 IST
"On Aug 15, appx 9:15 p.m., two small rockets landed near Taji base. No coalition troops near impact," a spokesman for the U.S-led coalition, Col. Myles B. Caggins III, said on Twitter.
