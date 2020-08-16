Donald Trump Jr wishes India on Independence Day
Donald Trump Jr, the son of US President Donald Trump, on Saturday extended wishes to India on Independence Day.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 03:48 IST
Donald Trump Jr, the son of US President Donald Trump, on Saturday extended wishes to India on Independence Day. "Best Wishes to India on their 75th Independence Day. Grateful for all my friends there and my Indian-American friends here," Trump Jr tweeted.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had extended Independence Day greetings to India and said that both countries share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions. "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day," Pompeo said in a statement.
Several countries including Australia, Nepal and Israel have extended their greetings to India on the occasion. (ANI)
