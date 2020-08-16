Left Menu
Development News Edition

On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolour

The Empire State Building in New York was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

ANI | New York | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:32 IST
On India's 74th Independence Day, Empire State Building in New York illuminated in tricolour
Empire State Building in New York illuminated in colours of Indian national flag on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Empire State Building in New York was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. Under the concept of a drive-thru festival, more than 800 cars drove into a first-of-its-kind Independence Day celebration in the suburbs of Washington DC to commemorate the occasion.

People and their wheels lined up bumper to bumper to see a display of floats that gave the Indian diaspora the true essence of India packed with a punch of nostalgia. The drive-thru festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood and Deepa Shahani. Many in the crowd held India's tricolour, dawned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers.

Meanwhile in New York, for the first time, the Tricolour was unfurled with pride and patriotism alongside the US flag at Times Square. The flag was hoisted at the iconic venue by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, who was the guest of honour at the event.

Over 200 Indian-Americans participated in the event to witness the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. They chanted patriotic slogans and raised Indian flags. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Washington QB Smith cleared to practice

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities and is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, multiple outlets reported late Saturday. Smith, 36, has not parti...

Surging Rangers get past host Rockies

Derek Dietrich homered, Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, and the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Elvis Andrus and Jose Trevino had two hits apiece and Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh innin...

Jerry Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead at Firestone

Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestones challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Its another tough day. Its another tough golf ...

D-backs snuff Padres' 9th-inning rally to win 3rd straight

Catcher Carson Kelly tagged out pinch runner Jorge Mateo at the plate on a close play for the final out in the top of the ninth inning, saving the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Phoenix. The Diam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020