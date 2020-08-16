Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sindhi community holds protest in US against enforced disappearances in Pakistan

He also appreciated the initiative taken by Sindhi Inam and said it is his struggle that has inspired "all of us to come out and protest against the enforced disappearances". Laghari also mentioned that Taj Joyo, a Sindhi poet and writer who is father of Sarang Joyo has rejected to receive Presidential Performance Award from Pakistan.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:40 IST
Sindhi community holds protest in US against enforced disappearances in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Members of the Sindhi community organized a protest outside Pakistani ambassador's house here in solidarity with families of the victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The protesters on Friday chanted slogans for the freedom of victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh. They held placards with pictures of victims of enforced disappearances, according to a statement issued by Sindhi Foundation which organized the protest.

Present in the protest were Sindhi, Baloch, and Pakhtoon leaders, besides people from Gilgit Baltistan. The protesters demanded the release of all victims of enforced disappearances, especially teacher and scholar Sarang Joyo who was abducted from his house in Karachi on Tuesday.

"I want to appreciate efforts of my sisters Aqsa Dayo, Shazia Chandio, Shabana Junejo, Sohni Joyo, Sindhu Joyo, Sorath Lohar and Sasui Lohar who have inspired all of us by leading the protests against victims of enforced disappearances for past many months," said Sufi Laghari, executive director of Sindhi Foundation. He also appreciated the initiative taken by Sindhi Inam and said it is his struggle that has inspired "all of us to come out and protest against the enforced disappearances".

Laghari also mentioned that Taj Joyo, a Sindhi poet and writer who is the father of Sarang Joyo has rejected to receive the Presidential Performance Award from Pakistan. The protesters demanded an end to all enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested in connection with Sudiksha Bhati's death case: Police

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student here, police said on Sunday. Sudiksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagars Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandsh...

23 held, drugs seized by Goa Police from rave party

Twenty-three people, including 3 foreigners, were arrested after Goa Police busted a rave party at a villa in Vagator in North Goa and allegedly seized drugs worth over Rs 9 lakhs. The raid was conducted after the police received informatio...

S.Korea accuses religious sect leader as COVID-19 cases surge

South Korea accused the leader of a religious sect on Sunday of violating self-isolation rules and obstructing investigations into the countrys biggest outbreak of new coronavirus in five months.South Korea on Sunday reported 279 new cases ...

Soccer-Inconsistent Sydney still confident of clinching A-League title

Premier Plate winners Sydney FC remain confident they can win their fifth A-League title as the regular season looks ahead to its final match before the playoffs begin next weekend. Sydney were beaten 2-1 by Western United FC on Saturday to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020