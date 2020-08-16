Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to be key American partner in Biden administration: top campaign official

A Biden administration would be an advocate for India to play a leading role in international institutions, including helping it get a seat on a reformed UN Security Council, a top campaign official has said, asserting that New Delhi has to be a key American partner in engaging China from a position of strength.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 11:24 IST
India to be key American partner in Biden administration: top campaign official

A Biden administration would be an advocate for India to play a leading role in international institutions, including helping it get a seat on a reformed UN Security Council, a top campaign official has said, asserting that New Delhi has to be a key American partner in engaging China from a position of strength. A Biden administration will also have no tolerance for terrorism in South Asia, according to former diplomat Tony Blinken, who is now a top foreign policy advisor to Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.

Participating in a panel discussion on "US-India Relations and Indian Americans in Joe Biden Administration'", Blinken said on Saturday that the former vice president, if elected in the November elections, will help India get a seat at the UN Security Council and strengthen US' defence ties with India. "I think you'd see Joe Biden as president investing in ourselves, renewing our democracy, working with our close partners like India, asserting our values and engaging China from a position of strength. India has to be a key partner in that effort," Blinken said in response to a question from former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma.

The top campaign official was asked that the world has witnessed increasing Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific, including along the Indian border and India faces real threats from cross border terrorism, and how would the US in a Biden administration support India in these challenges. "During the Obama administration, we worked very hard to establish India as a key contributing member of the Indo-Pacific strategy. That includes India's role in working with likeminded partners to strengthen and uphold a rules-based order in the Indo Pacific in which no country, including China can threaten its neighbours with impunity.

"That role needs to extend even beyond the region, as vast as it is the world at large. In a Biden administration, we would be an advocate for India to play a leading role in international institutions. That includes helping India get a seat on a reformed United Nations Security Council," Blinken responded. "We would work together to strengthen India's defence and also I might add its capabilities as a counterterrorism partner. On the question of terrorism, specifically, we have no tolerance for terrorism, in South Asia or anywhere else: cross border or otherwise," he said.

During the Obama Administration, he said, he was in various meetings of the National Security Council on this issue. "We used every tool at our disposal to make sure that our citizens and the citizens of our partners were safe and that's something we would build on in a Biden Administration," Blinken said.

Former Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Nisha Desai Biswal said that the US-India partnership was vitally important as the defining partnership for 21st century as the Obama administration characterised it. "You cannot have a deep, trusted partnership between the United States and India, if you deeply disrespect the people of India and people of Indian origin. Peoples' ties are so fundamentally important in all of the different ways in which this relationship really is set apart. Without that, without those ties between our peoples, then it's really just a transactional relationship to achieve a means to an end, so to speak," Biswal said.

She was responding to a question on the recent steps taken by the Trump administration with regard to H-1B visas that has an impact on a large number of Indian technology professionals. In June, President Donald Trump banned the entry into the US of workers in several key non-immigrant visa categories, including the H-1B until the end of the year, arguing that they eat into American jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those affected include the family members of the H-1B, L-1, and certain categories of J1 visas.

However this week, the Trump Administration announced certain exemptions in H-1B and L-1 travel ban for those continuing employment with the same employer, a move that could help Indian IT professionals and those working in the healthcare sector. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

"US India partnership is not just a means to an end. It is actually fundamentally a whole of society partnership between our people, our educational institutions, our academic universities, our businesses, and our cultural fabric of both countries. The successive waves of immigrants from India to the US shores have been an important aspect of America's economic, political, and social fabric," she said. Ajay Bhutoria, who is on the National Finance committee for Joe Biden, said that he is in this fight to restore the soul of "our nation for all of Americans and Indian Americans".

"Over 20 years as an entrepreneur in the Bay area, I have reached that dream and work to make sure it’s there for others in our community. That’s what led me to help Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden on their Free Community College An initiative that has helped so many immigrants and young people get an education and a good job," he said..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Adele has 'no idea' when her album is coming

Singer Adeles fourth album has been in the works for some time now but the Grammy winner says she is uncertain when the next LP will be outOn Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share a book she recently finished reading, Untamed Stop P...

Defence minister approves proposal to expand NCC in 173 border, coastal districts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the proposal to expand the National Cadet Corps NCC in 173 border and coastal districts from where one lakh new cadets will be inducted, an official statement said on Sunday. The expansion of the ...

Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar....

Giants need bullpen to come through against A's

Right-hander Mike Fiers will attempt to add a 24th team to his career win list Sunday afternoon when he pitches for the visiting Oakland Athletics in the finale of their remarkable three-game interleague series with the rival San Francisco ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020