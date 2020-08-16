Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong's Lam resigns from honorary role at Cambridge college in UK

Wolfson College said in July it was deeply concerned by events in Hong Kong and said it would consider Lam's position as an honorary fellow, a role awarded to individuals to honour outstanding contribution in a specific field. It said on Sunday: "The Governing Body raised concerns with Mrs Carrie Lam about her commitment to the protection of human rights and the freedom of expression in Hong Kong following recent events there.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:25 IST
Hong Kong's Lam resigns from honorary role at Cambridge college in UK
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has resigned from an honorary fellowship at a college at Britain's Cambridge University after it questioned her commitment to the protection of human rights and freedom of expression. Lam said the accusations made by Wolfson College were "groundless" and said she was "deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts".

"I cannot persuade myself to continue having any connection with Wolfson College and therefore decided to give back the honorary fellowship," Lam said in a statement on Facebook on Saturday. She accused British politicians - whom she did not name - of being behind the move.

Relations have deteriorated rapidly between Britain and China after London accused Beijing and its new security law of violating the 1984 Joint Declaration which enshrined Hong Kong's autonomy. Introduction of the law prompted London to offer around 3 million residents in the former colony a path to British citizenship.

China - once courted as a prime source of investment in Britain - has accused London of gross interference and pandering to the United States. Wolfson College said in July it was deeply concerned by events in Hong Kong and said it would consider Lam's position as an honorary fellow, a role awarded to individuals to honour outstanding contribution in a specific field.

It said on Sunday: "The Governing Body raised concerns with Mrs Carrie Lam about her commitment to the protection of human rights and the freedom of expression in Hong Kong following recent events there. "In response, Mrs Lam has resigned from her Honorary Fellowship."

The United States has imposed sanctions on Lam and other officials for what Washington says is their role in curtailing political freedoms in Hong Kong.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020