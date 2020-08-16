Hong Kong's COVID count reaches 4,480 with 74 new cases

Left Menu
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,480.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 20:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, August 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,480. The newly reported cases included four imported cases and 70 local infections. Among the local cases, 50 are related to previously confirmed cases, Chuang Shuk-Kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, told a media briefing.

Chuang said a mass screening at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals turned out that 34 people, including 33 employees from the same harbor service company, tested positive for COVID-19, with most of them showing no symptoms. So far a total of 55 positive cases have been counted from the site. Linda Yu, a chief manager of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, said at the briefing that over 3,500 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 761 patients are hospitalized, including 27 in critical condition and 42 in serious condition.

The number of deaths rose to 69, Yu said.

