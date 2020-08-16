Protesters rally in Brussels against mandatory mask use

Brussels [Belgium], August 16 (ANI/Sputnik): People angry at the Brussels authorities for mandating the use of face coverings in all public places to fight the COVID-19 pandemic gathered in the Belgian capital on Sunday to protest the new rules. The demonstration is the first since the measures were announced in early August. People who do not wear a mask, including outdoors, face fines.

"We are against limits on our freedom and repressions," an activist told Sputnik. The people held up placards reading "To live and die free!" and "Civil disobedience is a sacred duty: Freedom, equality, natural medicine!"

Belgium emerged as one of Europe's coronavirus epicenters in March and has the highest death rate per capita in the world. (ANI/Sputnik)