India, Nepal discuss progress in development projects in Oversight Mechanism meet

India and Nepal on Monday held the eighth round of Oversight Mechanism (OSM) meeting, in which the two sides discussed the progress made in India-assisted development projects in the last one year.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:44 IST
India, Nepal discuss progress in development projects in Oversight Mechanism meet
India and Nepal on Monday held the eighth round of Oversight Mechanism (OSM) through video conferencing. (Photo source: Indian Embassy in Kathmandu). Image Credit: ANI

India and Nepal on Monday held the eighth round of Oversight Mechanism (OSM) meeting, in which the two sides discussed the progress made in India-assisted development projects in the last one year. The OSM was co-chaired by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi through video conferencing, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement.

The meeting carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral economic and development cooperation projects since its seventh meeting held on July 8 last year, it added. Both sides deliberated on the issues and agreed to expedite their implementations.

"The co-chairs noted the progress made in the development projects in the last one year, including reconstruction of 46,301 earthquakes affected houses (out of 50,000 houses committed by India) in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, the operationalization of Motihari-Amlekhgunj cross-border petroleum products pipeline, the Integrated Check Post at Biratnagar and the High Impact Community Development Projects," the statement read. Nepal also noted with appreciation COVID-19-related assistance, including the supply of medicines and medical equipment to Nepal by India.

"Both sides have agreed to hold the next meeting of the OSM on a mutually convenient date to review the progress made in the implementation of the government of India assisted economic and development cooperation projects in Nepal," the statement said. The meeting mechanism, set up in 2016, to monitor the progress of various India-assisted projects, was attended by representatives of various ministries, departments and agencies of Government of Nepal, Officers of the Embassy of India, consultants, and contractors engaged in the implementation of the projects.

